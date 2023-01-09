Calls for Israel to allow medical devices in to Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza organised a rally in support of ambulance services and in rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities’ continued prevention of the entry of diagnostic medical devices into the Gaza Strip, on 9 January, 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Ministry of Health in Gaza organised a rally in support of ambulance services and in rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities’ continued prevention of the entry of diagnostic medical devices into the Gaza Strip, on 9 January, 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Ministry of Health in Gaza organised a rally in support of ambulance services and in rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities’ continued prevention of the entry of diagnostic medical devices into the Gaza Strip, on 9 January, 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Ministry of Health in Gaza organised a rally in support of ambulance services and in rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities’ continued prevention of the entry of diagnostic medical devices into the Gaza Strip, on 9 January, 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Ministry of Health in Gaza organised a rally in support of ambulance services and in rejection of the Israeli occupation authorities’ continued prevention of the entry of diagnostic medical devices into the Gaza Strip, on 9 January, 2023 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The ministry's spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a press conference that the occupation continues its siege on the Gaza Strip and deprives patients in Gaza from accessing medicines and prevents them from leaving the Strip for treatment in hospitals in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Al-Qudra added that, for more than a year, the occupation has prevented the entry of medical and personal devices into the Strip, which has led to serious complications in the treatment of patients.

He explained that the occupation prevents the most regular diagnostic machines from entry into the Strip including x-ray machines, mobile x-ray machines, and internal catheters, in addition to many spare parts for fixing devices which are broken or damaged. He added that 350 devices require parts in order to operate in Gaza.

