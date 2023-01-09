Latest News
Iran: President Raisi's 1st official visit to Turkiye being finalised
Israel converts Palestinian reservoir tower into military observation post
Working groups for Negev Forum convene in Abu Dhabi
Israel: deputy minister 'applied pressure to stop' father's sexual assault case
Hashtag 'inside Assad's prisons' sheds light on brutal human rights abuses amid Turkiye-Syria reconciliation
Israel poisoned father of Palestinian martyrs, family says
Israel is scared of Al-Ridwan Brigade entering occupied Palestine, says Hezbollah
Kuwait calls on Egypt to investigate 'assault' on students
Senior US officials to visit Israel to ensure no unilateral measures will be taken
Israel: Ben-Gvir bans raising Palestine flag in Israel
Saudi Arabia: Makkah mountains turn green after heavy rain
Israel proposal to revoke citizenship, residency of Palestinian prisoners
Tunisia: opposition criticises Saied's dismissal of minister
Netanyahu supports controversial judicial overhaul
B'Tselem: Last year, Israel killed largest number of Palestinians in West Bank since 2004
