Israel orders demolition of 5 homes, 3 wells in Masafer Yatta

Israeli occupation authorities notified Palestinians on Sunday of their plan to demolish five homes and three water wells in Masafer Yatta, south of the occupied West Bank.

Local Palestinian anti-occupation activist, Rateb Jabour, said Israeli occupation forces raided the village of Al Jawaya in Masafer Yatta and handed five demolition orders to local residents.

According to Wafa news agency, the Israeli occupation authorities also ordered the demolition of three water wells belonging to a local Palestinian resident.

These demolition orders come amid fears that the new far-right Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which includes racist figures known for their animosity towards Palestinians, could push for more demolitions of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, especially in Masafer Yatta.

On 4 May, the Israeli High Court gave the Israeli occupation army the green light to demolish and displace over 1,000 Palestinians living in some eight communities in Masafer Yatta in order to turn the area into a military training and a firing zone.

The decision promoted strong local and international condemnation.

