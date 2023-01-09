Latest News
/
Israel proposal to revoke citizenship, residency of Palestinian prisoners
/
Tunisia: opposition criticises Saied's dismissal of minister
/
Netanyahu supports controversial judicial overhaul
/
B'Tselem: Last year, Israel killed largest number of Palestinians in West Bank since 2004
/
Cargo ship runs aground in the Suez Canal
/
Israel praises UAE inclusion of Holocaust in school curricula
/
Israel: Ben-Gvir orders probe into celebration of prisoner's release
/
Tunisia: president's supporters accused of attempting to control phosphate industry
/
PLO official: Israel has 1 week to stop punitive measures against PA
/
Qatar sees increase in foreign reserves
/
Israel: senior officer slams plan to modernise army
/
4 bodies found after building collapses in southern Egypt
/
Israel prevented call to prayer in Ibrahimi Mosque 613 times in 2022
/
Israel orders demolition of 5 homes, 3 wells in Masafer Yatta
/
Political arrests by PA continue to increase, lawyer says
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More