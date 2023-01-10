French football body president apologises to Zidane for 'awkward remarks'

French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet yesterday apologised to French football legend Zinedine Zidane over dismissive comments he made about him becoming national team manager.

"I would like to present my personal apologies for these remarks which absolutely do not reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player he was and the coach he has become," Le Graet said in a statement reported by L'Equipe.

"I admit that I made awkward remarks which created a misunderstanding. Zidane knows the immense esteem I have for him, like all French people," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Le Graet said Zidane stood no chance of replacing Didier Deschamps whose contract to coach the French national team was renewed until 2026.

"Who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody… If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even pick up the phone," Le Graet said.

French national team captain and Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe, expressed solidarity with Zidane, writing on Twitter: "Zidane is France. We do not treat legends like this with disrespect."

