Hamas denies claims Turkiye imposed restrictions on its leaders

Hamas yesterday denied reports that Turkiye has imposed restrictions on its leaders in Istanbul, spokesman Hazem Qasem said.

In a statement, Qasem refuted claims made by Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Ankara had asked Hamas leaders to quell their activities in the country after it began reinstating ties with Israel.

Haaretz claimed that the Turkish relationship with Israel has become a "headache" for Hamas, which has come under pressure from the Turkish leadership.

Qasem reiterated that the claims made by Haaretz "are lies and fabrications disseminated to defame the movement and its leadership."

He stressed that his movement's relations with Turkiye "have not changed" and Hamas has been seeking to develop and build good relations with all Arab and Muslim countries.

