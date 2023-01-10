Netanyahu warned by council chiefs not to violate Palestinian rights

The Municipal Committee of Heads of Arab Local Authorities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories has sent a comprehensive letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning him not to damage the rights and status of Palestinians and their municipal councils, as well as the Palestinian citizens of Israel. The committee confirmed its readiness to face the challenges that may arise by all legitimate means of protest.

"The legitimate rights of the Palestinians are not bestowed as a favour," the committee pointed out. "They are not subject to negotiation."

Moreover, the committee rejected the decision to grant "dangerous powers" to the new Minister of National Security, far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir, who holds openly racist, anti-Arab and neo-fascist political and religious views. His actions, the council heads warned, could cause an explosion across Palestinian society.

In conclusion, the committee called for a comprehensive and detailed working session with Netanyahu as a matter of urgency.