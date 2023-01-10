Two Spanish women married to Daesh fighters arrested

Two Spanish women who married Daesh fighters have been repatriated to Spain and arrested, AFP reports.

According to the report, two women, Spanish nationals, arrived at Torrejon de Ardoz Military Airport near Madrid last Monday.

They lived in Syrian refugee camps with 13 children. 4 of the children were orphans, the report added.

The women are expected to face charges of cooperating with the terrorist organisation and could face five years in jail, if convicted.

