Portuguese / Spanish / English

Two Spanish women married to Daesh fighters arrested

January 10, 2023 at 7:48 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iraq, Middle East, News, Spain, Syria
TOPSHOT - Leonora, a 19-year-old German national who fled fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State (IS) jihadists in the frontline Syrian village of Baghuz, awaits to be screened and registered by the SDF in the countryside of the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province on January 31, 2019. - US-backed Kurdish-led forces have detained her husband German jihadist Martin Lemke after he fled the last pocket held by the Islamic State group in Syria, according to Leonora and his second wife abina. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
19-year-old Daesh bride awaits to be screened and registered by the SDF on January 31, 2019 [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 10, 2023 at 7:48 pm

Two Spanish women who married Daesh fighters have been repatriated to Spain and arrested, AFP reports.

According to the report, two women, Spanish nationals, arrived at Torrejon de Ardoz Military Airport near Madrid last Monday.

They lived in Syrian refugee camps with 13 children. 4 of the children were orphans, the report added.

The women are expected to face charges of cooperating with the terrorist organisation and could face five years in jail, if convicted.

READ: British schoolgirl who joined Daesh likely trafficking victim, court told

Categories
Europe & RussiaIraqMiddle EastNewsSpainSyria
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments