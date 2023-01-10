Latest News
/
US forces reinforce presence in north-east Syria
/
Hamas denies claims Turkiye imposed restrictions on its leaders
/
French football body president apologises to Zidane for 'awkward remarks'
/
Declassified: Former UN envoy to Yemen's links to MI6
/
Bill giving illegal settlers full rights as citizens passes first reading in Israel
/
Only believe the gov't on Egypt's economic crisis, says Sisi
/
Israel moves 70 Palestinian prisoners to isolation in Nafha Prison
/
Pope Francis calls for preserving historical, legal status of Jerusalem
/
Iran's supreme leader calls anti-regime protesters 'traitors'
/
Sisi calls on Egyptians to stand firm in face of economic challenges
/
Turkiye needs full control over Syria's Aleppo to solve refugee issue, official says
/
Israel continues to ban essential medical equipment for Gaza
/
Iran sentences 3 protesters to death
/
Egypt: Inflation up to 22% in December
/
Egypt: Man beheads wife, broadcasts live video sitting next to her corpse
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More