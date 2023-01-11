Latest News
European officials to begin Lebanon graft questioning next week
Amnesty slams jail terms of 13 migrants in Morocco
Masafer Yatta: Jewish settlers protected by soldiers attack Palestinian farmers
Egypt: Sisi vows to curb army influence in new IMF bailout
UK: Devon votes to investigate renting a cruise ship to house refugees
US appoints Brazil envoy following remorse over power of 'Jewish lobby' comment
Rights group calls int'l action against Israel settlements
Iraq suspends governor over corruption allegations
Jordan: government called on to contact Palestinian resistance groups
Israel fears coordination between Islamic Jihad and Fatah in occupied West Bank
Tunisia: journalists' union says country is turning into a prison
Morocco jails 13 Sudan, Chad migrants
Israel: far-right MK calls for arrest of opposition leaders for 'treason'
Tunisia national TV anchor warns semi-skimmed milk is 'not healthy for adults'
PA behaviour 'proves loyalty to Israeli occupation'
