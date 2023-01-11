Lebanon's Hezbollah calls on France to punish satirical magazine over Khamenei cartoons

The Lebanese Hezbollah group yesterday called on France to punish satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after it published cartoons deemed "insulting" to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Last Wednesday the magazine published a series of caricatures ridiculing Khamenei, the highest political and religious figure in Iran. The cartoons formed part of a contest the magazine organised in support of the popular protests taking place in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

Iran has officially criticised the cartoons and described them as "insulting and indecent".

Last Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the closure of the French Institute for Research in Iran, as a "first" step in protest of the cartoons.

For its part, the Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a statement that it "strongly condemns the ugly act committed by the magazine," calling on "the French government to take decisive measures to punish the perpetrators of this act, who attacked what is sacred and flouted the dignity of an entire nation."

"The French government must separate its political conflict with Iran from allowing shameless magazines such as Charlie Hebdo which undermine the sanctities and dignity of Muslims, their shrines and symbols, and not be a partner in this offence," it added.

Dozens of Iranians gathered Sunday in front of the French embassy in Tehran, to protest against the cartoons, burning French flags, while the Charlie Hebdo website was subjected to cyber attacks.