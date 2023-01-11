PA suppresses protest calling for release of political detainees

The Palestinian Authority security forces yesterday suppressed, a peaceful protest in Nablus to demand the release of political prisoners held by the PA, Quds Press news site reported.

Dozens of masked members of the PA security services attacked the participants including the families of political detainees, and fired gas canisters at them, suffocating a number.

The security forces also assaulted journalists covering the event and prevented them from filming, confiscating their mobile devices

The participants demanded the release of Musaab Shtayyeh and other political detainees currently held by the Palestinian Authority, and who are being pursued by the Israeli occupation.

Lawyers and human rights organisations confirmed earlier that 2022 witnessed a significant rise in the campaigns of prosecution, arrests and summons orders issued by the Palestinian Authority security services against politicians, activists, freed prisoners and university students.

