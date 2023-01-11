UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution

Britain's Minister for the Middle East, on Wednesday reiterated the UK's "continued support" for the Palestinian people and the commitment to two-state solution, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Minister Tariq Ahmad will visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories and have talks with the Palestinian Authority leadership, the Palestinian public, faith leaders and young people.

"My visit comes at a difficult but important time for the Palestinian people, and I want to re-emphasise UK support to the Palestinian people and our unwavering commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the only means of ending this conflict," Tariq Ahmad said in a statement.

He will also announce £3.7 million ($4.47 million) of additional funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support food assistance to 1.2 million of the most vulnerable Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the statement said.

"Visits to various parts of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem will allow me to witness first-hand the challenges facing Palestinians as well as to see the impact of UK funding to some of the most vulnerable," Ahmad said.

Ahmad added that he looks forward to discussing UK-Palestinian relations over the coming days.

