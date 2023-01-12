Italy urges Tunisia to strengthen battle against irregular migration

The Italian Foreign Ministry said that Minister Antonio Tajani held a telephone conversation with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi, highlighting the importance of cooperation with Tunisia on issues related to migrants, especially with regard to the fight against human traffickers and the repatriation of migrants.

"The minister requested a strong commitment from the Tunisian government to combat irregular migration and accelerate repatriations, which represents a strong deterrent to new irregular departures," the ministry said in a statement published by Italy's Aki news agency.

"I asked the Tunisian government to reassure us in terms of greater control and compliance with the agreements, and they also have to take back Tunisian migrants who arrive irregularly," Tayani was quoted as saying.

Tajani reiterated Italy's support for Tunisia in the field of border control activities, combating human trafficking and creating opportunities for legal migration to Italy, the ministry noted.

More than 13,500 Tunisian irregular migrants arrived in Italy in 2022. With Rome forcibly deporting more than 1,700.

