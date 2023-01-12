Kremlin announces Putin, Raisi discussion about Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi have discussed bilateral cooperation and the Syrian issue, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Issues of mutual benefit on the agenda included energy projects, transportation and logistics.

"During their discussion of international matters, the two showed a positive assessment of the existing close coordination within the framework of the Astana Process, which plays a fundamental role in Syria," said the Kremlin. They also expressed their determination to continue cooperation in order to settle the situation in Syria and restore its territorial integrity.

The Russian authorities asserted that a number of high-level bilateral contacts are planned with the Iranians.

