Palestine refugee develops underwater camera as graduation project

A Palestinian refugee, Muhammad Khalil Al-Ali, 23, from the village of Keikat in Akka, who grew up in the Lebanese Burj Al-Barajneh refugee camp, has successfully developed a camera that records videos underwater, and can be used in scientific research, movies and more.

Ali, who studies Mechatronics engineering at the Middle East University in northern Cyprus, said if it was not for limited financial resources, the device would have been equipped with sensors to measure pressure and temperature under water, as well.

In an interview with Al-Awda news site, he added that the device, which he developed for his graduation project, has various functions, including the ability to move it using a remote control.

"I searched for a sponsor but, unfortunately, I did not find one, so I decided to embark on this adventure with my modest capabilities. This device was like a dream, and now, thanks to God, it has become a distinguished device that can be developed to become a global device equipped with details and parts that can be used in Mega documentaries, or underwater scientific research," Ali said.

"We fight the circumstances that fight us, and we make hope out of pain to achieve our goals. Today we dream of our goals and tomorrow we achieve them. It is the determination and persistence that makes men. Palestine needs all of our efforts, and every project or achievement we achieve brings us closer to returning to beautiful Palestine," he added.

