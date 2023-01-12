Russia, Jordan discuss stability in southern Syria

The Russian President's Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, yesterday arrived in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss a number of issues related to the Syrian file.

Lavrentiev is heading a high-level delegation that included senior Russian officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and defence, and the visit comes following meetings between the two states in Amman last November.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, received the Russian delegation and discussed efforts to enhance security and stability in Syria and address drug smuggling from Syria to Jordan.

The Russian envoy affirmed his country's willingness to cooperate with Jordan in facing the challenges in southern Syria, especially with regard to drug smuggling as well as efforts to enhance stability.

For his part, Safadi said Jordan faces threats as a result of the lack of stability in southern Syria, drug smuggling, terrorism and the presence of militias in the area, adding that the kingdom is taking all necessary measures to confront them.

Reaching a political solution that ends the Syrian crisis, achieves the aspirations of its people, rids Syria of terrorism, preserves its unity and territorial integrity, restores its security and stability, and creates the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of refugees in accordance with UN Resolution 2254, are a priority for Jordan, he added.

Safadi also welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2672, which allows the delivery of UN cross-border aid into Syria which will help provide humanitarian assistance to more than 4.1 million Syrian citizens.