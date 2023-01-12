Latest News
Turkiye's exports to the Middle East and the Gulf grew by 17.8%
Turkiye, Rwanda agree to boost cooperation on security, defence industry
Tunisia sentences all-women extremist group to prison for plotting to assassinate Minister
Hamas Chief receives UN Mideast envoy in Doha
OIC to send delegation to Afghanistan for talks on women's rights
Turkiye says Tripoli backs energy deal despite Court suspension
Turkiye Foreign Minister says likely to meet Syria counterpart early February
Israel's new wall separates Palestinians from their farmland
HRW: Turkiye using courts, laws to crack down on opposition ahead of upcoming elections
Israel investigates Neturei Karta visit to Jenin camp
Iran media claims detained British-Iranian linked to death of nuclear scientist
Jordan truckers' strike exposes woes of impoverished south
Israel to demolish home of Palestine prisoner as collective punishment
Iran-France tensions escalate over Charlie Hebdo cartoons row
President of French football body suspended after offensive Zidane remarks
