Italian FM: Italy backs Turkiye efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

Italy fully supports Turkiye's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, said Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, AA reports.

"Thanks to its geostrategic position and relations with all sides, Turkiye plays a key role in the start of peace talks," Tajani told Anadolu Agency (AA), ahead of his one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara on Friday.

According to the report, Turkiye's offer to co-chair Italy's "Dialogue of Ministers" about food security in the Mediterranean to fend off hurdles from war-driven disruptions to global trade is proof of solidifying ties between the two countries.

"Both countries are determined to bolster international and regional stability," he also stressed.

READ: Russia, Ukraine mulling Turkey mediation, sources say