UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action

The United Arab Emirates and Britain signed, on Friday, a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance strategic and technical cooperation in the energy sector, UAE state news agency (WAM) said, Reuters reports.

UAE Energy Minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, said the MoU is "greatly significant in light of the common interest of both countries as it helps them implement an energy policy that would provide low-carbon, safe and sustainable energy supplies at affordable prices," WAM reported.

The MoU also includes cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, the field of low-carbon hydrogen and bolstering collaboration in clean and renewable energy, WAM added.

