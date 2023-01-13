Ukraine rejects claims of Turkiye sending cluster bombs

The Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara rejected claims that Turkiye was arming his country with cluster bombs, calling them unfounded rumours and propaganda, AA reports.

Asked about the article "Turkiye Is Sending Cold War-Era Cluster Bombs to Ukraine" in US Foreign Policy magazine, Vasyl Bodnar told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that international law prohibits cluster bombs and ammunition, and that Kyiv complies with international rules in its war to hold back Russia.

Noting that the article did not cite any official sources but, instead, relied on "rumours," Bodnar said that he believed the allegation was part of a "Russian propaganda machine" against both Turkiye and Ukraine.

"I totally deny it. It is not true. The information was specifically constructed as psychological information warfare weapons, just to undermine the relations between Ukraine and Turkiye and try to paint the wrong image of Ukraine and Turkiye," he said.

