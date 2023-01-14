Ben-Gvir to ask Netanyahu to include Shin Bet in fighting crime among Arab community

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that he was planning to ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to include Shin Bet in fighting crime among Arabs in Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

Fighting crime in the Arab community was part of the coalition deal between Likud and Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party.

READ: Who is more extreme, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, or Netanyahu?

Ben-Gvir explained that while he appreciates the effort of the police, Shin Bet will need to work alongside them.

"Mobilising Shin Bet cannot be avoided in order to tackle a phenomenon that is becoming a scourge," Ben-Gvir was reported saying by The Jerusalem Post.

He noted that Shin Bet can: "Gather more quality intelligence and use investigative authorities not granted to police."

READ: Israel: Ben-Gvir oversteps mark by ordering police to act against demonstrators