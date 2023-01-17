Latest News
India demolishes 500-year-old historic mosque to widen road
Israel: 42.4% of Arab families are experiencing food insecurity
Egypt pardons more prisoners
Egypt MP attacks Sawiris and invites him to a debate and Mirazi gets involved
'Islam answered all my questions': K-Pop star Daud Kim performs second Umrah
UN condemns vengeful Israel over punitive measures against Palestinian ICJ vote
Sweden will not probe hanging Erdogan's effigy
Israel: Netanyahu's office responds to 'release captive' call by family
PRC inaugurates ophthalmology department in Khan Younis
Palestine campaign highlights racism at heart of new Israeli government
US to build military industrial base in Morocco
Israel called upon by family to seek release of captive in Gaza
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine, Syria
Egypt expands access to subsidised bread
Egypt: activist Muhammad Ali given life sentence and put on 'terrorist' list
