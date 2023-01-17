PRC inaugurates ophthalmology department in Khan Younis 

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) inaugurated an ophthalmology department on Monday in Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Under the patronage of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the PRC, Younis al Khatib, led the ceremony to open the department, operating rooms and a service building at the hospital.

The ceremony was attended by the PA-appointed governor of Khan Younis and a number of partners and NGO heads. Al Khatib thanked local and international donors for their contributions to the development of the PRC.

He added that the new department in Al-Amal Hospital was prepared with highly technical equipment under the supervision of a very professional medical staff. The PRC president also reiterated the importance of cooperation and coordination with everyone in order to offer "developed medical services" to the local people.

The Israeli occupation authorities have been blocking the entry of advanced and urgently needed medical equipment for use in the blockaded Gaza Strip for a long time.

