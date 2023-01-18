Al-Aqsa Mosque director detained and searched when entering sanctuary 

Israeli occupation forces detained the director of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday as he entered the Noble Sanctuary. Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani was then searched, Wafa has reported.

Last week, the Israeli occupation forces delayed the British Minister for the Middle East, Lord Tariq Ahmed, for more than half an hour while he was visiting Al-Aqsa.

Lord Ahmed, who is a Muslim, was subjected to a prolonged security check at the Lions Gate, which is known in Arabic as Bab Al-Asbat.

