Drought hits Turkiye's Lake Sapanca as water recedes by 40 meters

Lake Sapanca, the main drinking water source in Turkiye, has set off alarms in Sakarya and Kocaeli as water levels have receded to 40 meters, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the lake, being one of the few lakes in Turkiye that provides drinking water to the two big cities, has been exposed to drought due to low precipitation and increased urbanisation.

"In research conducted by the World Resources Institute, it is predicted that all countries will suffer from a shortage of water in 2040, and Turkiye may be among the countries that will suffer the most," said Professor Sevil Veli, head of the Environmental Engineering Department at Kocaeli University.

READ: Decline of the Tigris spells doom for Iraq fishermen