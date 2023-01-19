Lebanon stops Israel army bulldozer from completing excavation work over border breach

The Lebanese army prevented, on Wednesday, an Israeli army bulldozer from completing excavation work after breaching the "technical fence" that separates Lebanon from Israel, Anadolu news agency reported, citing Lebanon's official news agency.

The Lebanese army said in a statement that members of the Lebanese armed forces took "combat positions" in front of an Israeli army bulldozer and forced it to stop work after it had breached the Blue Line for a distance of two metres near the town of Kfar Kalla, in southern Lebanon.

The statement pointed out that a patrol from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), arrived at the site to verify the breach.

The Blue Line is the line set by the United Nations for the Israeli Forces' withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.

Lebanon often accuses Israel of violating its airspace and territorial waters, especially to bomb sites within Syria.

READ: French judges denied access to Lebanese blast investigation – Lebanese source