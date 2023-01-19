Palestine Health Ministry:  Israel Army shoots at hospital with live bullets

On Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the Israeli army targeted Jenin Government Hospital with live bullets.

In a statement received by Anadolu Agency, Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, denounced "the Occupation's crime of targeting the hospital and threatening the lives of patients."

She stressed that "this attack is not the first on medical staff and hospitals," and Al-Kaila called on international and human rights organisations to intervene "to protect medical and health facilities, the protection of which is guaranteed by international law, even in times of war and conflict."

The Ministry quoted the Director of the Government Hospital in Jenin, Wissam Bakr, "the Occupation bullets went through the windows of the paediatric nursing room and the paediatrician's meeting room".

There was no official Israeli comment on the statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health as of 0900 (GMT).

At dawn on Thursday, the Israeli army carried out a military operation in the Jenin camp, killing two Palestinians and injuring others, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Israeli army regularly storms the cities and towns of the West Bank with the aim of arresting Palestinians it describes as "wanted", which usually causes armed confrontations and protests to break out.