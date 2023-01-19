UNRWA called upon to end workers' pay rise crisis

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its workers have been called upon to end the pay rise crisis and pay attention to Israel's plan to force the UN agency out of Jerusalem. The call was made by Commission 302 to Defend Refugees' Rights.

Commission 302 described the crisis between UNRWA and the union representing its workers in the occupied West Bank as a "conflict" following the workers' protest at the UNRWA head office in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The crisis between the agency and the union has escalated to such a degree that UNRWA suspended union head Jamal Abdullah and turned him over for investigation.

In a related issue, Commission 302 expressed its fears about reports that Israel will not accept any other party applying sovereignty over any place in Jerusalem, hinting that UNRWA might lose its headquarters in the occupied city. Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and then annexed it. The occupation state claims full sovereignty over the land, property and people in the city.

