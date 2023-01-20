Turkiye condemns 'heinous' terrorist attacks in Somalia

Turkiye, on Friday, strongly condemned "heinous" terrorist attacks targeting military bases in Somalia's central Galgaduud region, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many soldiers lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attack that took place today against the military bases in the Galgaduud region of Somalia," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Some of the wounded are under treatment at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Training and Research Hospital in the capital, Mogadishu, it added.

The Ministry said the attack will not hinder the Somali National Army's determination in its fight against the terrorist group.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Turkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism," it added.

Al-Shabaab terrorists claimed responsibility for the deadly early morning attacks, which claimed the lives of many soldiers.

Turkiye and the African Horn nation of Somalia have long-standing ties of friendship, security and development aid.

