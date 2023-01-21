PA hails Saudi stance on normalisation with Israel

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday welcomed the stance of Saudi Arabia on the normalisation of ties with Israel, stating: "This is a real support for the Palestinians and their cause."

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the PA said: "The stance of Saudi Arabia reflects a real support for the Palestinians and their cause, as well as a real support for the rights of Palestinians at all international platforms."

The statement added: "This stance comes under the leadership of King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman."

Meanwhile, the statement hailed the Saudi "full support" for the right of Palestinians to self-determination and the creation of their free state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on international resolutions.

This came as Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud confirmed on Thursday that there would be no normalisation of ties with Israel without a Palestinian state, news agencies reported.

"True normalisation and true stability will only come through giving the Palestinians hope, through giving the Palestinians dignity," he told Bloomberg TV during an interview held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to Bloomberg, the foreign minister confirmed that an agreement to create a Palestinian state would be a precondition to establishing formal diplomatic ties with Israel.