EU will organise 'Istanbul summit' for Ukraine-Russia war

The European Union is going to hold a big summit in Istanbul on 22 February, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the EU delegation in Turkiye, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut said, Turkish local media reports.

According to the report, he said that a Ukrainian government official would be invited, while a Turkish representative would also be present at the summit, which will deal with the geopolitical and economic consequences of the war.

"This is also a way of expressing our support for Ukraine. Last year, 24 February, the start of Russian aggression was a defining moment in European history," he told reporters.

"People often say that 9/11 was a moment of change for American security history. I would say there is similar important European security situation on 24 February, 2022. We have a war on our continent, a great brutal war, a war with consequences far beyond the European continent."

