Israel angered by visit of Western envoys to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli is angry that EU and other Western envoys visited Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem last Wednesday without prior coordination with the occupation authorities, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday. According to the newspaper, the delegation included around 30 diplomats from EU countries, Canada, Australia and Argentina.

Instead, it was reported, they coordinated with the Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem, which is the religious administrative body covering the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa.

"We joined like-minded diplomats at Al-Aqsa Mosque to demonstrate support for Jordanian custodianship of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem," tweeted the British Consulate in the holy city. "We continue to promote historic status quo arrangements which permit all three Abrahamic faiths to worship in the Old City."

The newspaper reported a spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry expressing outrage. "This visit was irresponsible and could have led to provocation and incitement," he said. "The foreign ministry will continue to engage via diplomatic channels in order to prevent steps that could lead to escalation and has made it clear to the EU that it does not take it lightly."

