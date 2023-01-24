Egypt Sisi heads to India as 'Chief Guest' for Republic Day

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will arrive in New Delhi today where he will be a Chief Guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations, following an invitation extended to him by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. During the three-day trip, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials.

In a statement issued yesterday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "This is, for the first time, that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on Republic Day. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade."

Watch: Military contingent of Egyptian Army marches at Kartavya Path, Delhi. The contingent is participating at India's Republic Day parade. pic.twitter.com/GdNsK9qrrF — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 23, 2023

According to India Today, Egypt's military contingent will include 144 soldiers from the Army, Air Force and Navy, who will march with the Indian Armed Forces, in addition to a 12-member band which will participate in the parade. The first joint military exercise, dubbed "Cyclone" between Indian Special Forces and the Egyptian Army has also been under way since 14 January in the deserts of Rajasthan.

"The forthcoming visit of President Sisi is expected to further strengthen and deepen the time-tested partnership between India and Egypt," the MEA added.

The visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties being established between the two countries. In November 2022, New Delhi also invited Egypt as a "Guest Country" during India's presidency of G20.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency mentioned that Sisi's trip will include discussions to enhance economic ties with India and a review of opportunities for Indian investment in Egypt.

