Jordan Court orders Israel to compensate Jordanian victim $500K shot by Israeli guard

A Jordanian Court ordered Israel's Embassy in Amman to pay $500,000 in compensation to a Jordanian citizen shot by an embassy guard in 2017, reported Haaretz.

It comes after Maher Fares Ibrahim filed a lawsuit against the Israeli Embassy, requesting compensation for material and moral damages, in addition to an allowance for suffering 80 per cent disability, following the attack on 24 July in 2017.

Maher was shot and wounded by the Israeli guard, Ziv Moyal, who also killed two Jordanians, Muhammad Al-Jawawdeh and Bashar Al-Hamarneh.

According to Haaretz, the guard's landlord who was present during the incident, was also fatally wounded and, later, died of his wounds.

In 2018, Israel agreed to pay $5 million in compensation to the Jordanian government, which transferred it to the families of the two people who were shot dead in the incident.

The incident resulted in all diplomatic staff, including Ambassador Einat Schlein, to return to Israel, which had no diplomatic presence in Jordan for six months until a new ambassador was appointed.

The Kingdom had also demanded that Israel prosecute Moyal over the deaths; however, Israel continues to claim the guard acted in self-defence and will not press charges against him.

