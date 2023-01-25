Israel has no political horizon for Palestinians, says former government adviser

A former adviser on Palestinian affairs for Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories said on Tuesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's government does not have a political horizon for dealing with the Palestinians.

Writing in Yedioth Ahronoth, Michael Milshtein said that this omission by the government could affect Israel's position in the eyes of the international community.

Milshtein is the Head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Centre for Middle Eastern and African Studies in Tel Aviv. He said that, since the formation of its latest [extreme far-right] government, Israel has faced increasing difficulties in this respect, not least because in the current situation it is Palestine which reaps political and media benefits.

"The Israeli narrative about the essence of the conflict and the rejection of Palestine has been eroded," he continued. The problem with the Israeli government is not related to media, he insisted, but the lack of a political horizon.

This, added Milshtein, reinforces an image that Israel is changing the reality on the ground in order to put an end to a future political solution.

READ: Israel demolishes Palestine Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb for 212th time