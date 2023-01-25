Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya to sign gas deals with Italy's Eni, NOC's Bengdara says

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) will sign offshore gas exploration and production deals with Italy's Eni, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the deal would require $8 billion to produce up to 850 million cubic feet a day of gas from the Mediterranean.

The report says Libya is planning to take advantage of demand for North African gas in Europe because of the war in Ukraine.

Eni Chief Executive, Claudio Descalzi, could travel to Libya to sign the agreement, an Italian source said.

READ: Libya: Spain and UNDP sign agreement to support election process

 

