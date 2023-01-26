Israel orders demolition of more Palestinian homes

The Israeli occupation authorities informed a number of Palestinian Bedouin families on Wednesday that their homes in the Negev village of Molda will be demolished, Maariv has reported.

The Israeli newspaper said that inspectors from the Israeli Land Authority handed over eviction notices to more than 20 families in the Bedouin village.

Last week, an inspector from the Land Authority was assaulted by residents of the village.

