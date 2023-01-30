Algeria will work to obtain Palestine's full membership of the UN, says president

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said that his country will work to obtain Palestine's full membership of the UN.

"Algeria renews its commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative with all its elements aimed at ensuring the realisation of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state," Tebboune added in a message read on his behalf by Ibrahim Bougali, president of the National Assembly, on Sunday.

The message was addressed to the opening session of the 17th Conference of the Union of Councils of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Algiers.

Tebboune called on the OIC to intensify its efforts to mobilise more political and material support for the benefit of the Palestinian people to enable them to withstand the systematic and widespread crimes to which they are exposed. This is essential, he said, especially in light of the Israeli occupation's inflexibility and the continuation of its grave violations through the expansion of its illegal settlements, and violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Speaker of Algeria's upper house in parliament, the Council of the Nation, said: "The Arab and Islamic nations are all concerned with the Palestinian cause. This conference being held in Algeria for the first time, comes at a very critical stage."

Salah Goudjil added that the people of Algeria managed to defeat French colonialism by being united. "Independence is what we wish for the Palestinian people and unity is the way to success."

