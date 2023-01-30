Portuguese / Spanish / English

Amnesty raises alarm for Iran protesters at risk of execution

January 30, 2023 at 10:36 am | Published in: Amnesty International, International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News
People, carrying banners and flags, stage demonstration to solidarity with protestors in Iran, on January 21, 2023 at Farragut Square in Washington, DC. [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]
 January 30, 2023 at 10:36 am

Amnesty International has warned that many young Iranians, including teenagers, detained over their participation in anti-government protests, are at risk of execution and have been tortured, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

The London-based rights watchdog urged Iran to immediately overturn the death sentences issued against three demonstrators aged 18, 19 and 31, after court sessions that lasted less than an hour.

Widespread protests have erupted in Iran since mid-September, following the death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while she was in the custody of the so-called morality police.

Amnesty International said that the three men had been subjected to "beatings, floggings, electric shocks, suspension, death threats and sexual violence to extract "confessions"."

