Israel says thwarted attack near settlement in northern West Bank

The Israeli army claimed yesterday that it had thwarted another attack on an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, two days after a Palestinian gunman killed seven settlers in a settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli army said the security guards of the illegal settlement of Kedumim near Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank killed a Palestinian teenager, alleging that he was "armed".

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of Karam Ali Salman, 18, from the village of Qusin in Nablus yesterday.

Two more alleged attacks have been reported against Israeli targets since Friday's shooting in which seven illegal settlers were killed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli security cabinet announced on Saturday night a series of measures to deny family members of alleged attackers their rights. Those with Israeli citizenship will not be paid their social security benefits. While the Israeli Council of Ministers will discuss on Sunday a draft law aimed at revoking their citizenship altogether.

Friday's shooting came a day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Another Palestinian succumbed to his wounds yesterday.

