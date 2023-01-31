Malaysian parliament speaker hails Turkiye's Erdogan as 'champion of Muslims'

Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, Dato Johari Bin Abdul, has described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a "champion of Muslims".

Speaking during a meeting with the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, yesterday on the sidelines of the 17th Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Algeria, Abdul said: "Erdogan is a person we also admire enviously and we can say that he is the champion of Muslims."

Last week, after Swedish police allowed a member of the Danish parliament to publicly burn a copy of the Muslim holy book the Quran, Erdogan said Sweden should not expect any good news from Turkiye regarding its NATO bid if it does not show respect to Islam.

He added that if Sweden "does not show respect to the religious beliefs" of Muslims in Turkiye and around the world, it will not receive any support from Ankara.

READ: Sweden's hypocrisy could cost it NATO membership, warns Erdogan