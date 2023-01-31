Syria war monitor says unidentified drones strike weapons convey near Iraq border

Unidentified drones attacked, on Sunday night, a convoy of refrigerated trucks in Al-Herri village in Al-Bukamal countryside in eastern Deir Ez-Zor, eastern Syria, destroying the trucks and killing and injuring people inside them, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SoHR) reported on Monday.

The opposition war monitor quoted reliable sources as saying that the attack targeted six trucks which crossed into Syria from Iraq shortly before the attack, while others reported seeing International Coalition drones hovering over the area and ambulances rushing to the targeted site.

Sunday's attack is the third of its kind within the past 24 hours. The Observatory counted the killing of 11 pro- Iran militiamen in the series of attacks, noting that all of them were non-Syrians.

The Syrian border region of Al-Bukamal is a stronghold of Iran-backed militias.

The province of Deir Ez-Zor is divided between several parties. The Syrian regime forces and Iranian fighters and groups loyal to them control the area west of the Euphrates River, while the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US led international coalition control the eastern banks of the river.

Iranian and Iraqi forces and pro-Tehran groups, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, are deployed in a wide area in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, especially between the cities of Al-Bukamal and Al-Mayadeen.

The Observatory estimates the number of members of these groups to be about 15,000 fighters.

The international coalition has repeatedly acknowledged carrying out strikes in the region, targeting pro-Tehran fighters.

Fighters loyal to the regime were repeatedly targeted in the region.

