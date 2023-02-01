Russia, Egypt call on int'l community to assume its responsibilities towards Palestine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities towards Palestine.

"We agreed to return to a comprehensive settlement on the basis of international law with regard to the Palestinian issue and to renew the work of the international Quartet. We believe it is necessary to revive the Quartet," Lavrov said during a press conference with Shoukri in the Russian capital, Moscow, yesterday.

The Russian diplomat added that they also agreed on preserving the territorial integrity of Syria, and that Russia believes in the need to strengthen the Arab League's work.

Lavrov has also expressed concern about the attacks on Iran, describing them as a "big mistake" by the West.

For his part, Shoukry affirmed that Russia – as a permanent member of the Security Council, and a member of the International Quartet – has always supported the Palestinian cause, stressing on the need to end the cycle of conflict and escalation, which only lead to strengthening extremist tendencies.

He also stressed on the importance of preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and Syrian sovereignty, and the removal of foreign forces from its soil.

