Netanyahu warned that nobody can guarantee calm due to Ben-Gvir incitement

Israel's intelligence services have warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that nobody can guarantee calm with the Gaza Strip due to the continuous incitement by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the measures he proposes.

The warning followed the Israeli Prison Service's aggression against Palestinian inmates, including women prisoners, who sent a voice message complaining about the aggression and restrictions.

"We are sending this appeal to every free Palestinian calling for your practical help and support," said the women in a leaked recording. "We are urging you to teach the enemy a lesson in order to stop its aggression against us. Where are those who want to liberate us from the bad conditions inside our cells? We are waiting for your response."

According to Sama, Israeli Army Radio reported intelligence sources as saying that, "No one can guarantee that there won't be a violent response by Islamic Jihad in Gaza and the West Bank."

The sources then stressed: "We must not depend on the deals made by Qatar and Egypt that brought calm to the Gaza Strip. Nothing guarantees Hamas's silence in light of what is happening to the prisoners."

At the same time, the political echelon in Israel has been warned that Ben-Gvir's actions could make a confrontation with the Palestinian factions imminent. This, say observers, is probably what the far-right extremist Ben-Gvir wants as it will give him a "justification" to make life even harder for the people of occupied Palestine.

