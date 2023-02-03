Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree to cooperate to reduce tension in region

Saudi Arabia and Iraq announced, on Thursday, that they will work together to reduce tension in the region and enhance its stability, Anadolu News Agency reported.

This came in remarks delivered by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, during a joint press conference held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The Saudi chief diplomat said the relationship with Iraq has recently witnessed a "great positive momentum", thanks to the directives of the leaderships of the two countries, especially in the economic aspect.

He added that Riyadh supports all Iraq's efforts to promote prosperity, stability and growth, by activating the Joint Coordination Council, which works to activate many projects and opportunities.

"We will not be able to achieve these goals without maintaining regional stability, and here Iraq plays a fundamental and important role in enhancing the stability of the region, and we are engaged together to achieve this," he added.

For his part, Hussein described the Saudi Foreign Minister's visit as "important", and came at a very sensitive time, adding that bilateral relations between the two countries have developed, and there is complete coordination on political, commercial and security cooperation, and we look forward to providing Iraq with electricity energy from the Saudi or Gulf grid.

He pointed out that the talks have also addressed the Arab summit to be held in Saudi Arabia this year, stressing that Riyadh "seeks to advance joint Arab action".

Later, the Saudi Foreign Minister met separately with Prime Minister, Muhammad Shayaa Al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, and discussed "ways to support relations and cooperation, and regional and international issues of common interest and their development".

Al-Halbousi stressed that the Iraqi Parliament supports the government and bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia.