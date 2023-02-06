Ex-Israel PM: Ben-Gvir, Smotrich 'leading Israel's end'

Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid yesterday criticised National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Defence Minister Bezalel Smotrich, as well as Member of Knesset Aryeh Bibi.

"Bibi, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir think they can preach morality to us. To the weak, racist and terror-supporting trio — it's time you understand we don't work for you, you won't silence us and we won't take lessons in democracy from you," Israeli online newspaper Times of Israel quoted Lapid as saying.

The former PM continued: "You are leading Israel's end as the country we knew. We'll fight you and we'll win."

Lapid has been continuously working toward bringing down Benjamin Netanyahu's incumbent government. Some former ministers in the Israeli occupation government, most notably former defence minister Benny Gantz, support Lapid in his endeavour.

