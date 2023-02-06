Israel's Netanyahu plans tunnels to connect West Bank settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to "fill" the occupied West Bank with a network of high-speed underground tunnels for Israeli settlements, the Zman Yisrael site reported.

According to the site, Netanyahu's high-speed tunnel routes are designed mainly to address the problems of traffic jams and congestion, according to the vision of American billionaire Elon Musk, and his engineering firm Boring Company.

Netanyahu presented the plan during a meeting held Friday with French investors in Paris.

According to Netanyahu, the tunnels could also refute Palestinian claims that they have no territorial contiguity in the West Bank, as their communities would be linked underground.

Netanyahu stressed that the tunnel routes will effectively annex the illegal settlements to Israel enabling improved security and protection against "Palestinian attacks".

He asked French investors who would be willing to finance such a project, with Netanyahu claiming that several "enthusiastically" raised their hands.

Israel: Netanyahu accuses opposition of incitement against him