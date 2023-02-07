Russians bringing flowers to Turkiye, Syria embassies in Moscow

Russians, Tuesday, are bringing flowers to the Turkish and Syrian embassies in Moscow and lighting candles in memory of people killed in powerful earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday.

People offer condolences and ask diplomats to convey words of support to relatives of people killed and injured in the earthquake, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Responding to multiple requests of those willing to contribute to relief efforts in the aftermath of strong tremors, the Turkish Embassy in Moscow published a list of stuff including tents, heaters, warm clothes and power banks.

It also issued a list of addresses of Turkish diplomatic missions in four Russian cities – Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan and Novorossiysk, where people may hand over the aid they collected to authorities.

READ: Monday's quakes moved Anatolian continent up to 10 meters, says scientist

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Turkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on Monday, according to the latest official figures announced Tuesday.

Early Monday, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck southern Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province; then, about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake also rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon.

At least 1,622 people were killed and 3,649 injured in Syria in the powerful quakes centred in southern Turkiye, according to figures compiled, on Tuesday, from the regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defence.