Turkish MP, family killed in earthquake

A Turkish member of parliament and his family were killed in the earthquake that hit the southern regions of the country yesterday, officials said today.

Yakup Tas's body was found alongside his wife, sister, sister-in-law, nephew, niece and a grandchild in Adiyaman province after search and rescue teams found the family.

Tas was in his constituency for a funeral the day before the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck.

Born on 16 June 1959 in Adiyaman, Tas served as a deputy for 27 terms for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party .

He was married with six children.

